Jerry Jones Has Honest Comment About WR Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on a local radio show and showed his frustration with the way the 2021 season came to an end.

Jones called out the entire coaching staff and seemingly took a shot at head coach Mike McCarthy for not making necessary adjustments throughout the course of the season.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game.”

No one was safe from Jones, not even wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys owner lamented Cooper’s play during the 2021 season.

“How he fits in and he should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to be the only one in Jerry’s good graces following the close of the 2021 season.

“Dak has the skill to make it happen,” Jones said when asked about Dak’s ability to led the team to a Super Bowl.

Will Jerry make wholesale changes heading into the 2022 season?