Jerry Jones Has Honest Reaction To Mike McCarthy’s Guarantee

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made headlines when he handed down a guarantee about the team’s upcoming game against the Washington Football Team.

“We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. “I’m confident in that.” When asked about his comments at a press conference on Friday, McCarthy said: “What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

Later Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the guarantee as well. “That should be his attitude,” Jones said.

“I don’t get hung up on the bit about the guarantee,” Jones said via the Dallas Morning News. “That should be his attitude.”

Here’s more of what he had to say:

He expects to win. He thinks we will win. I expect that. I would be shocked if he couldn’t make that kind of statement. Anybody with common sense knows that you can’t tell whether or not you’re going to or not. Only God knows that. Having said that — I’ll tell you what, he’s raring and ready. He’s been penned up and that’s reflected in his demeanor as well as how he articulated his feelings.

With a win over Washington this weekend, the Cowboys would take a stranglehold on the NFC East.

A loss, however, would put Washington just one game behind Dallas for the division lead.