Jerry Jones Has Responded To Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

Brian Flores’ decision to file a class-action against the NFL has been the biggest story this week, and rightfully so. On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on this development.

In an interview with Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports, Jones said the NFL needs to do better when it comes to hiring diverse coaches.

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better,” Jones said. “The area has some good attention. This is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there.”

Jones didn’t comment on the allegations involving the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. However, he did say these conversations could spark positive changes.

“I think the fact that it’s an issue shows not only the league’s willingness to address and do better,” Jones added. “I think the fact that it’s being discussed as to how the Rooney Rule or what drives the Rooney Rule could be better. In the case of coach Flores’ complaint, he’s saying it could be better and the processes create positive result for the league.”

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins in January, knows that a lawsuit like this could affect his career. The reason he made this decision is because he believes it’s time to speak up about this topic.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this lawsuit plays out.