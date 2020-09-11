Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has come to Dak Prescott’s defense following Skip Bayless’ controversial comments on Prescott this week.

Bayless has been on the receiving end of heavy and harsh criticism for his recent dialogue concerning Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback recently revealed he has had battles with depression this year. During a segment on Undisputed, Bayless questioned whether Prescott was capable of being the leader of the Cowboys while dealing with depression.

Bayless’ comments are awful to begin with. They’re even more tone-deaf and insensitive considering Prescott’s brother, Jace, died by suicide earlier this year. Fortunately, many have come to Prescott’s defense this week.

Jerry Jones is the latest to voice his support and admiration for the Cowboys quarterback following Bayless’ controversial comments.

“Dak’s willingness to be transparent and share his difficult times and share it with such stature and class — it just, you always go back to that word ‘leadership,'” Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The FAN.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott’s revelations about experiencing depression: “Dak's willingness to be transparent and share his difficult times and share it with such stature and class — it just, you always go back to that word 'leadership.'” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 11, 2020

Dak Prescott admitting his struggles takes bravery – a key trait for leaders. There’s no doubt his teammates will have greater respect for the Cowboys quarterback in the 2020 season.

On the football side of things, it’s a big year for Dak. He’ll play on the franchise tag this season. If he has a big year, he’ll be due a massive contract ahead of the 2021 season.

Dak and the Cowboys begin their 2020 campaign this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.