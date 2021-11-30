Jerry Jones Has Surprising Admission On Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott has been battling through a knee injury for the past few weeks. He hasn’t missed any time because of it, but there’s no doubt it has affected his production.

Although there were some rumors last week indicating that Elliott could sit out Week 13 to rest his knee, the past few updates on his status have been overwhelmingly positive.

On Monday, the Cowboys listed Elliott as a full participant at practice. That’s a sign that his condition hasn’t worsened over the past couple of days.

Then, a day later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Elliott’s outlook for Week 13 while on 105.3 The Fan. He revealed that Elliott should see a “serious load” of snaps and touches against the Saints this Thursday night.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to see a “serious load” of snaps and touches Thursday vs. Saints, team owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan. Elliott has dealt with occasional knee stiffness since Week 4. Was a full participant in practice Monday. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 30, 2021

Elliott has already made it known that he hasn’t been asked to sit out Thursday’s game. He told reporters, “No one’s came to me and asked me to rest.”

While no one is expecting him to rest against the Saints at this time, the idea of him receiving a full workload might be a bit ambitious.

The Cowboys have dialed back Elliott’s usage over the past few weeks in large part because they want to keep Elliott relatively fresh. As a result, Tony Pollard has become a bigger part of their game plan.

If the Cowboys increase Elliott’s workload, that could put even more strain on his sore knee. It would be a risky decision to say the least.