Jerry Jones Has Telling Comment About Kellen Moore

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys learned that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would return for the 2022 season. Moments ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an update on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s future with the club.

Moore has received a few interview requests for head coaching vacancies this month. That being said, Jones is confident that Moore will be back on the Cowboys’ sideline next season.

“I believe he’ll be back next year,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this Friday morning.

The Cowboys have reportedly dished out a significant raise to Quinn so he can return for the 2022 season. Moore could be in line for a raise as well if he returns.

It is worth noting that Moore is expected to receive a second interview for the Miami Dolphins’ job opening. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator are also finalists for this position.

Moore, 33, has shown a lot of potential as a play-caller. If he doesn’t receive a head coaching gig this offseason, he can boost his stock next season.

Cowboys fans, do you think Kellen Moore will be back for another season?