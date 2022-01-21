The Spun

Jerry Jones Appears To Have Telling Comment About Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones walks onto the field before a Cowboys game.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been afraid to share his true feelings. He proved that during this Friday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

When discussing the Cowboys’ coaching staff this morning, Jones made some interesting comments about what the team needs to fix. Though he didn’t say any names, it sounds like he was taking a shot at Mike McCarthy.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is one that I have to make.”

Earlier this week, McCarthy told reporters that his top priority this offseason is to cut down on the penalties.

“Our No. 1 focus going forward is the penalties,” McCarthy said. “There were far too many.”

Judging by Jones’ comments on 105.3 The Fan, he wanted McCarthy to solve this particular problem before the playoffs started.

McCarthy recently said he’s “full speed ahead” toward the 2022 season, but Jones could make a change at any moment if he wants.

In two seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy has an 18-15 record.

Do you think McCarthy will be back for the 2022 season?

