Jerry Jones Has Telling Comment About NFL’s Testing Policy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks a time is coming soon where only symptomatic players will be tested for COVID-19.

Jones thinks that players should only be tested if they’ve experienced symptoms of the virus, not players who are asymptomatic.

“I think we will get to a point probably this week that we’ll only test if symptomatic, that’s if you’ve been vaccinated,” Jones said. “That’s a good thing. Test when you’re symptomatic and that’s it.”

COVID-19 is affecting numerous teams for this week’s slate of games, especially the Browns-Raiders one that’s still on for Saturday.

The Browns are down many key starters including quarterback Baker Mayfield, who slammed the NFL’s protocols earlier this week.

The L.A. Rams currently have close to 30 players on the COVID list, while both Cleveland and Washington have close to 25.

In Washington’s case, both starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen will be out for Sunday’s contest against the Eagles due to positive tests. That means that Garrett Gilbert is in line to start in a pivotal matchup with playoff implications.

As of this point, no games have been postponed, despite all of the confirmed positive tests. Jerry Jones also likely won’t be the first person around the NFL to suggest only testing symptomatic players.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.