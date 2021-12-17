Jerry Jones Has Telling Comment About NFL’s Testing Policy

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks a time is coming soon where only symptomatic players will be tested for COVID-19.

Jones thinks that players should only be tested if they’ve experienced symptoms of the virus, not players who are asymptomatic.

“I think we will get to a point probably this week that we’ll only test if symptomatic, that’s if you’ve been vaccinated,” Jones said. “That’s a good thing. Test when you’re symptomatic and that’s it.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the NFL's COVID-19 testing going forward: "I think we will get to a point probably this week that we'll only test if symptomatic, that's if you've been vaccinated. That's a good thing. Test when you're symptomatic and that's it." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2021

COVID-19 is affecting numerous teams for this week’s slate of games, especially the Browns-Raiders one that’s still on for Saturday.

The Browns are down many key starters including quarterback Baker Mayfield, who slammed the NFL’s protocols earlier this week.

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

The L.A. Rams currently have close to 30 players on the COVID list, while both Cleveland and Washington have close to 25.

In Washington’s case, both starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen will be out for Sunday’s contest against the Eagles due to positive tests. That means that Garrett Gilbert is in line to start in a pivotal matchup with playoff implications.

As of this point, no games have been postponed, despite all of the confirmed positive tests. Jerry Jones also likely won’t be the first person around the NFL to suggest only testing symptomatic players.