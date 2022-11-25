Jerry Jones Has Telling Update On Odell Beckham Jr Situation

After the Cowboys' win over the Giants on Thanksgiving, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the media about several topics.

Unsurprisingly, Jones was asked about Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys' interest in him.

Jones told reporters that he spoke to Beckham on Thursday. However, he would not provide any details about their conversation.

"He would not characterize their conversation and said he was unsure whether Beckham will be healthy enough to play this season until he is more informed about his recovery from ACL surgery," ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Twitter.

Beckham is expected to have a visit with the Cowboys fairly soon.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it known that he wants Beckham to join the team.

"He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help," Prescott said.

Beckham proved last season that he can still make a huge impact for a playoff contender. That being said, it may take time for him to fully recover from his ACL injury.