Jerry Jones Appears To Be Hinting At Major NFL News

Is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinting at some major NFL news with the signing of Dak Prescott?

Many in the NFL world believe that’s the case. The Cowboys and Prescott finally agreed to a longterm contract extension on Tuesday. The deal is reportedly worth $160 million over four years with a record-setting amount of guaranteed money.

While the deal is a fair one for the Cowboys and Prescott, some believe that it’s a signal that bigger news is coming: a new NFL TV deal.

“You know what this is? This is Jerry Jones tipping off the extraordinary TV deal that is coming,” an anonymous league source told Adam Schefter on Monday night.

Schefter is far from the only person to share this theory. Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson also shared a similar quote from an NFL source.

Fascinating stuff from @CharlesRobinson on what Jerry Jones might know about the NFL's future TV deals, and how it might've impacted the Dak extensionhttps://t.co/PaKjkjv3B1 pic.twitter.com/FkfszKqNtT — Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) March 10, 2021

From Yahoo! Sports:

Multiple agents shared similar sentiments, most revolving around the belief that the NFL is putting the finishing touches on its TV rights deals and also been able to draw up some new revenue models that reflect ancillary income related to the slowly loosening state regulations involving the betting industry. The widely held belief among many league and union insiders is that the NFL’s next wave of television deals and new revenue streams relating to gaming will propel the NFL beyond the $25 billion per year revenue goal that commissioner Roger Goodell laid out in 2010.

Jones was asked about this theory at the Cowboys’ press conference on Wednesday. He didn’t deny it.

“If you don’t think that’s an indication of the tea leaves, you misread that,” Jones said.

Yes, signing Dak Prescott confirms Jerry Jones belief in NFL’s looming revenue from TV deal. Jerry: “If you don’t think that’s an indication of the tea leaves, you misread that.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 10, 2021

The NFL is reportedly seeking an insane amount of money for its new TV deal. More details on the league’s negotiations can be seen here.