Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles.

He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.

“We’re going in here to get better tonight,” Jones said. “The best we’ve got are gonna be on the field and they’re gonna be on the field a long time.”

Jones doesn’t care about the risk involved with this decision. If Prescott were to get injured, Dallas’ season would be over in the blink of an eye.

Cowboys fans don’t seem happy about this since this game hardly means anything.

The Cowboys can’t get a first-round bye due to the Packers having already clinched it and are already getting at least one home playoff game.

Prescott has already done enough to be taken out of the game in the second half. He finished the first half with 240 yards passing along with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Maybe Jones will have a change of heart going into the second half.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.