Video Shows Pregame Moment Between Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett

Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett had a lot of history together with the Dallas Cowboys, including Garrett’s nine-plus year tenure as head coach.

That tenure came to an end after last season, when Jones decided it was time to part ways with Garrett and bring in Mike McCarthy. Fast forward 10 months or so and Garrett is making his return to Arlington today as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

When members of the Giants took the field for pregame warmups this afternoon at AT&T Stadium, Jerry and his son Stephen were waiting to greet Garrett. The men shared a warm greeting with hugs all around.

Jori Epstein of USA Today captured footage of it which you can see below.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones were waiting on the field for Jason Garrett. Group hug! pic.twitter.com/WX2qZCAdMh — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 11, 2020

Good to see these guys all still get along, but it is about to be all-business for Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett for the next few hours. Jones is hoping his hapless defense can shut down Garrett’s equally pitiful offense in the NFC East battle.

As head coach in Dallas, Garrett won his last six games against the Giants, but he’d love a measure of payback against his former team today.

Cowboys-Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.