Jerry Jones Made Notable Radio Interview Decision

Jerry Jones usually appears on 105.3 The Fan every Tuesday to talk about the Cowboys. That wasn't the case this week.

Jones canceled his interview with the Cowboys' flagship radio station.

The timing of Jones' decision makes sense. The team just came off a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

It's possible Jones didn't make an appearance on 105.3 The Fan because he needs time to digest Dallas' season-ending loss.

Jones last spoke to the media on Sunday night. Despite the loss to the 49ers, he expressed confidence in Dak Prescott.

"I thought we would win it because I’ve got such confidence in Dak," Jones said. "I’ll line up there five times with a like situation and if we’ve got him at quarterback, I’ll take my chances... Tonight didn’t change my mind about the edge with him."

Eventually, Jones will open up about the Cowboys' future. Until that day comes, the fan base will have to patiently wait to see what's next for "America's Team."