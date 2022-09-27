Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants.

Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this morning that Rush is "certainly playing as well as anybody could've expected" and added that the former undrafted free agent has "the makeup of a top quarterback."

Rush passed for an efficient 215 yards and a touchdown against the Giants on Monday Night Football, and his numbers could have been better if not for a couple of drops by his receivers.

Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb on Monday and told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he could possibly be back for Week 5.

This means Rush should get at least one more start, at home this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.