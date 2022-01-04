Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope.

Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.

During this Tuesday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked to share his thoughts on Prescott heading into the playoffs. It’s safe to say Jones feels comfortable with Prescott leading the offense.

“I’m very pleased with what Dak has been doing,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “I’m ecstatic we got him here with the health he’s got.”

Jones added that he’s pleased with the Cowboys as a whole heading into the postseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott: “I’m very pleased with what Dak has been doing. I’m ecstatic we got him here with the health he’s got.” Jones then mentioned the team’s overall quality depth. “I wouldn’t want to try to redeal this hand at all.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 4, 2022

If the Cowboys are going to make a Super Bowl run this year, Prescott will need to play like an elite quarterback.

Prescott has shown several times this season that he can anchor the Cowboys’ offense. Consistency has been an issue at times, though.

The Cowboys will have a chance to work out any problems on offense before the playoffs start, as they’ll face the Eagles this Saturday night.

Jones announced that Dallas will not sit its starters for the regular season finale.