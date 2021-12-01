Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC – leading the NFC East by a healthy margin.

A large part of that success is due to star quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very aware of the fact that Prescott is the one that drives the train in Dallas.

Earlier this afternoon, he made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and talked about his starting quarterback.

“I’m glad we’ve got him, boy. He’s one of the best,” Jones said. “He got us back in position (to win vs. the Raiders) and I thought he was the deciding difference to get us back in position to have a chance to win the game. And that’s what we ask him to do.”

Despite losing last Thursday’s game against the Raiders, Jones thought Dak played well.

“This may sound strange, it will, I though Dak played a good game the other day,” Jones said. “We weren’t hitting on all cylinders. Some would say, ‘Well, Dak was part of that.’ He’d like to have some back that he threw, but in general, I thought Dak played a good game. Have we had more success? Obviously we have. But I thought he did a really great job and get us in a spot to win the game.”

Up next for Dak and the Cowboys is a contest against the New Orleans Saints.