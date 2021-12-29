Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

On Tuesday night, the football world mourned the loss of an iconic figure: legendary coach and analyst John Madden.

The man who changed the way the world watched the game passed away earlier this morning, according to a statement from the NFL. He was 85 years old.

Following the loss of the legendary figure, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a stirring tribute for Madden. “This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created,” Jones said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life. I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.”

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

Madden led the Raiders to the AFC title game six times – winning one Super Bowl win over Minnesota.

The legendary football figure owns the best winning percentage in modern football history, winning a staggering 75.9-percent of his games.