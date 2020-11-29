Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Tanking Extremely Clear

At 3-8, the Dallas Cowboys are in last place in the NFC East and on pace for the 4th overall pick in the draft. But does Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plan on throwing in the towel? Of course not.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Jones was asked about the idea of the Cowboys tanking the rest of the season to optimize their draft position. The Cowboys owner was almost offended at the idea but made it clear that there will be no tanking.

“I think coming off the playoff appearance unquestionably,” Jones said. “This is now. This is this year, and you wait that now. There’s really not a decision here on our team with tanking. Let me be real clear here, and I’m not offended by the conversation at all, and I understand what you’re talking about. That’s just not going to be the case.

“We’ve got players that we’re having to play, not because necessarily we have a choice. We have these players — they’re our best players to win the ballgame. It turns out they’re the players that ought to be playing. They’re young players that potentially have for the most part good futures.

“So, the only definition I know about tanking is to play people that can play people that can help you in the future more than someone that can help you now. We don’t have that situation.”

Tanking or playoffs? To Jerry Jones, the best option for the Cowboys is clear | #CowboysNation https://t.co/rmXSEpNbKJ — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) November 29, 2020

In any other year, a record as bad as Dallas’ would have them on the brink of elimination this week. But in this wild and crazy year in the NFC East, they’re only one game out of first place.

Winning their final two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, along with maybe one or two wins from the Ravens, Bengals and 49ers could be enough.

As a result, there’s no reason for the Cowboys to tank right now. Knowing how competitive Jerry Jones is, even if they had the same record as the Jets, he won’t tank.