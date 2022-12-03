Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario.

During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.

“Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League,” Jones said. “You couldn’t be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do.”

Jones also said Sanders is a great "leader of men" because of his ability to relate to players.

“Deion has such a positive enthusiasm about him, and a real genuine ‘one and one is three.' It’s a positiveness about him. He has a real understanding of what a player’s mentality can and should be. Of course, he’s actually been around and gotten the benefit of some of the greatest people in sport, and look what he brings to the table."

Sanders won't be coaching an NFL team next season, but the Hall of Fame cornerback is expected to leave Jackson State.

According to multiple reports, Colorado will hire Sanders as its next head coach. The move has not been confirmed yet.

Sanders has a 26-5 record at the collegiate level. If he's truly leaving Jackson State for the Pac-12, he'll have a chance to go out as a SWAC champion.