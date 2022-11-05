Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard Clear

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to return next week against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Pollard shined during Elliott's absence last Sunday, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. His performance sparked a debate as to whether he should be the primary running back in Dallas.

While on 105.3 The Fan, Jones gave Pollard a lot of credit for being a "weapon" in the Cowboys' offense. However, the team will still lean heavily on Elliott.

"I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he’s an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay."

Statistically speaking: Pollard has been much better than Elliott this season.

Pollard has 506 rushing yards, 121 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. Elliott, meanwhile, has 443 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

On a deeper level, Pollard is averaging 6.7 yards from scrimmage per touch. Elliott is averaging just 4.1 scrimmage yards per touch.

All that being said, the Cowboys are at their best when they have both running backs at their disposal. Judging by Jones' latest comments, that'll be the case next Sunday.