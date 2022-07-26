Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Mike McCarthy Extremely Clear

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones has a telling comment on his team's head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Just moments ago, Jones and McCarthy took the podium for a press conference ahead of the start of training camp.

Before taking any questions, Jones took it upon himself to address the rumors concerning McCarthy's job security.

He made it clear he has full faith in McCarthy to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl," said Jones. "And I have choices."

This essentially confirms what has been said already about the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy. But let's not pretend his seat isn't warm.

A shocking playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year was unacceptable. And there's no doubt Jones wants the Cowboys to bounce back with a strong start to the 2022 season later this fall.

Dallas opens the season with games against the Buccaneers and Bengals. An 0-2 start would be a devastating series of events for McCarthy.