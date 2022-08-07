Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Wideout Situation Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There may be some Cowboys fans worried about the team's wide receiver depth, but Jerry Jones isn't, at least not publicly.

On Saturday evening, Jones told reporters that he isn't pressing on the need to add a wideout.

In fact, he even singled out rookie undrafted free agent KaVontae Turpin as someone who caught his eye yesterday.

Turpin has to feel pretty good that the owner mentioned him by name, but Dallas still might need to consider adding a wide receiver or two before the summer is over.

CeeDee Lamb is the team's unquestioned No. 1, but behind him, everything is unsettled. Michael Gallup is recovering from ACL surgery, and while Jalen Tolbert was a third-round pick this year and the organization clearly likes him, he has not played an NFL snap yet.

James Washington has played plenty at the NFL level, but he's out for the next several weeks after breaking his foot. Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, Dontario Drummond and T.J. Vasher are just some of the other players in camp vying for spots on the roster.

We'll see if Jones is saying the same thing in a few weeks.