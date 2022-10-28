Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Could the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster for the second half of the season? That's a question that some fans in Dallas want answered as soon as possible.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham being a free agent.

Jones made it very clear that he's a fan of Beckham. He also took a jab at the officials from the 2015 Cowboys-Packers game.

"He made the greatest catch I've seen, other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay," Jones said, via Jon Machota. "Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot."

Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL. That's why he remains on the open market.

Teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Giants and Rams have been linked to Beckham over the past month. The Cowboys haven't really been mentioned in the Beckham sweepstakes, but that could change.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown are considered the top three receivers on Dallas' roster. If Jones wants to give his offense a boost before the playoffs, signing Beckham wouldn't be a bad idea.