Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Mike McCarthy

There aren’t too many things to nitpick about the Dallas Cowboys‘ 5-1 start, but Mike McCarthy’s in-game management is one of them.

McCarthy has come under fire for his clock management and decision to play for long field goals in key spots on multiple occasions this season, but thus far, those mistakes haven’t cost Dallas a game. They have drawn the ire of fans and the criticism of analysts though.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees and hears the complaints, but he wants the fanbase to know he stands by McCarthy and has confidence in the second-year head coach.

“I’m right in there with (Mike McCarthy) on his game management. I think he does it extremely well,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “More importantly I want all our fans to know how conscientious about how hard he works on it, the detail of situational rehearsal and practice he does.”

Let’s be clear here: we disagree with Jerry that McCarthy manages the game and the clock well. However, we also don’t think the suggestion that the Cowboys fire McCarthy and promote well-regarded offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to head coach is a viable one in the middle of the season.

Dallas can (should?) make that move in the offseason, but for now, they have to leave Moore where he is and hope McCarthy does not make a costly mistake in a big game later this season or in the playoffs.