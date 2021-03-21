Jerry Jones Reacts To The NFL’s Huge New Media Deal

Last week, the NFL announced a massive new media rights deal, reportedly valued at over $110 billion over the lifetime of the contract, which runs from 2023 through 2033.

As part of the pact, the NFL will broadcast games on five different networks: Amazon, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and FOX. Amazon will host Thursday Night Football, while ESPN will also now be able to “flex” its Monday Night Football matchups.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should be pretty ecstatic about the agreement. When Jones signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract earlier this month, Jones made it clear he figured big TV money–and a salary cap explosion–was coming.

On Friday, Jones shared hits thoughts on the media deal with USA TODAY Sports. Not surprisingly, he’s a major fan of it.

“I think this is really a watershed agreement,” Jones said. “It’s got term with it, and it’s got flexibility built in. You’ve got a pretty excited, creative group of producers in all of those areas, and I’m going to include Amazon in there too, because they’re right on the threshold of how to maximize that aspect of it. “All of the different, imaginative ways we’re going to be able to present our games and present our programming.”

The NFL’s new media deal indicates the league will continue to explore new options with how it provides games and coverage to its viewers. We’d expect more innovations and changes in the coming years.

We’d also expect lots of money to go along with them.