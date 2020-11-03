Jerry Jones Rules Out Trade Rumors For 2 Cowboys Players

The Dallas Cowboys are typically looking to be buyers heading into the NFL trade deadline. They notably traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper back in 2018, making a playoff push.

But that won’t be the case this year.

The Cowboys have already traded away a couple of veteran players and Jerry Jones had a telling comment on his team’s plans today. He appeared on the radio with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones does not see Dallas making any moves ahead of the 4 p.m. E.T. trade deadline. He specifically ruled out trade rumors for wide receiver Michael Gallup and pass rusher Aldon Smith.

With hours before #NFL trade deadline, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan says he’s not expecting any movement involving his team and specifically rules out trading Aldon Smith or Michael Gallup. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 3, 2020

Jones also discussed the possibility of the Cowboys “tanking” the season. Dallas is now 2-6 on the year, but remains in playoff contention.

“I can see making sure that you get these guys those reps. The only way to have and get better in the NFL is [to get] reps. And game reps are precious, hard to come by. You don’t get them by just that issue if you’re sitting there competing for the championship. So I think you could see more young players, may should be doing it anyway. Candidly, in regard to that definition of tanking … you may should be playing those players out there anyway. … I don’t see it as bright a line. Maybe you’d say, ‘Jones, you’ve never seen anything bright-lined in your life.’ And maybe that’s right. But the point is … I don’t see bright lines with any part of that definition,” he said.

The Cowboys are set to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.