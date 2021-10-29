Jerry Jones Offers Promising Dak Prescott News

At the moment, it’s still unclear if Dak Prescott will be able to give it a go against the Vikings on Sunday.

Prescott is dealing with a calf strain. He suffered the injury on the final play of the Cowboys-Patriots game in Week 6. Fortunately, Dallas had a bye last Sunday allowing Prescott an extra week of rest.

The 28-year-old quarterback has been progressing in his rehab work during practice this week. With that being said, the Cowboys have yet to make a decision regarding whether or not he’ll play on Sunday against the Vikings.

Jerry Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday that “things are looking good right now” regarding Prescott’s status.

“I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The reality is Dak Prescott and the Cowboys aren’t going to risk him further injuring his calf. It’s a long season. And luckily the Cowboys have some breathing room in the NFC East.

If the Cowboys feel like extra rest will do good for Prescott, that’s the route they’ll take. Even if Prescott’s not clearly 100 percent, it may not be worth sending him out there against the Vikings.

The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys take on the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.