Jerry Jones Offers Promising Dak Prescott News

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott walking off the field after a game. The potential Dak Prescott contract is a major offseason storyline.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

At the moment, it’s still unclear if Dak Prescott will be able to give it a go against the Vikings on Sunday.

Prescott is dealing with a calf strain. He suffered the injury on the final play of the Cowboys-Patriots game in Week 6. Fortunately, Dallas had a bye last Sunday allowing Prescott an extra week of rest.

The 28-year-old quarterback has been progressing in his rehab work during practice this week. With that being said, the Cowboys have yet to make a decision regarding whether or not he’ll play on Sunday against the Vikings.

Jerry Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday that “things are looking good right now” regarding Prescott’s status.

“I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The reality is Dak Prescott and the Cowboys aren’t going to risk him further injuring his calf. It’s a long season. And luckily the Cowboys have some breathing room in the NFC East.

If the Cowboys feel like extra rest will do good for Prescott, that’s the route they’ll take. Even if Prescott’s not clearly 100 percent, it may not be worth sending him out there against the Vikings.

The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys take on the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

