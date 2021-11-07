Jerry Jones’ Quote About Blocked Punt Is Going Viral

Sunday was full of shocking score lines, one of which was the Dallas Cowboys suffering a 30-16 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

During the game, there was a somewhat questionable special teams call. Dallas appeared to have blocked a punt, but was ruled to have touched and possessed the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.

The Broncos eventually took possession and were given the ball back. Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ comments on the situation went viral.

Jones said it was like “putting the cake out in front of you, and letting you put your finger in the icing and then turn around and taking (the cake).”

Jones gave his immediate reaction to the brutal loss earlier in the afternoon.

“I thought they had a good plan against Dak and executed it well. We needed some plays to happen. … Certainly it’s inexplicable … They played an outstanding football game against what we think is a good football team, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said, via Machota.

Jones added: “I’ve seen us play well, and we’re capable of righting this ship and playing winning football.”

Dallas fell to 6-2 with the loss, but still sits atop the NFC East.