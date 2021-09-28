Jerry Jones’ Quote About Micah Parsons Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t a stranger to making bizarre remarks while on 105.3 The FAN. With that being said, he dropped an incredible quote about rookie linebacker Micah Parsons during this Tuesday morning’s appearance.

Jones has been very impressed with Parsons’ production through the first three games of the season. He’s not surprised, though, because Parsons is an extremely gifted athlete who is apparently as pure as milk.

“He is as pure as mother’s milk,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN. “Nature gave him some skills and boy does he know how to use them.”

Of course, this is just a really odd way of saying Parsons is very talented.

Parsons has been outstanding through Week 3 of his rookie season, racking up 13 total tackles, six quarterback hits, two passes defended and 1.5 sacks.

After struggling to play defense in 2020, the Cowboys knew they needed to add a playmaker in the offseason. Parsons has certainly been that special playmaker for Mike McCarthy’s squad.

If Parsons continues to play at a high level, he’ll be in the mix to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. And if Parsons takes home that award, we can only imagine what kind of quote Jones will drop while on 105.3 The FAN.