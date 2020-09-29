Listen: Here’s What Jerry Jones Actually Said About Dak Prescott Today

Jerry Jones made headlines this morning, after a radio interview in which he reportedly compared Dak Prescott negatively to elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson following the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Except, that’s not really what he said, as the full audio makes clear.

“Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott not being (able) to pull off the last play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks is the difference between he and Patrick Mahomes or even Tony Romo,” Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted after listening to the appearance. “They could have pulled it off. Wow. Did I hear that correctly?”

Listening to the Jones clip, you can see where there was a mix up. Jones does discuss Mahomes, Wilson, and Romo’s escapability and ability to extend plays during his 105.3 The Fan appearance. He actually believes that Prescott has the same ability, even though it led to that final interception on Sunday.

Marcus Mosher posted the full clip on Twitter as Hill’s paraphrasing was making the rounds. Jones’ language is definitely not the most clear, and you can see what was lost in translation as he was listening live, but it is pretty clear that Jones didn’t intend to disparage his quarterback.

Jerry Jones was actually PRAISING Dak Prescott. Not trashing him. https://t.co/faMeluMnPu — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 29, 2020

DallasCowboys.com’s David Helman posted a transcript of Jones’ comments as well:

Here’s the excerpt about Dak, Russ & Pat Mahomes from Jerry Jones this morning. The question was from @rjchoppy about whether he thinks there’s a gap between Dallas & K.C. Obviously, it’s a long & winding answer. I don’t think there’s anything there about drawing comparisons. pic.twitter.com/bDFMq9X735 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 29, 2020

Hill’s inference of criticism from Jones is very interesting, given the winding road that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have walked with regards to his long term future with the franchise.

Prescott is currently playing on the franchise tag, after the two sides failed to come to a long term agreement dating back to last season. In that time, we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes sign a record deal, and Deshaun Watson get a huge new contract from the Houston Texans, that could outline what a productive young quarterback like Prescott might be in line when he hits the open market.

This wasn’t a play for Jones to try and drive down Prescott’s value, or expectations for a deal, though. It looks like a misunderstanding at the end of the day.

