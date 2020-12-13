Jerry Jones Has Blunt Reaction To Cowboys Losing Primetime Game

The Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the NFL’s 1 p.m. E.T. window on Sunday. The game is on local FOX stations.

Next week, the Cowboys are scheduled to take on the 49ers.

Dallas and San Francisco were originally scheduled to play on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys and the 49ers have since been flexed out of the game slot, though.

The Cowboys and the 49ers will now kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The NFL is putting the Giants vs. Browns game in the Sunday Night Football slot.

Jerry Jones shared his reaction to the news on Friday.

“Make no mistake about it,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, “I can tell you firsthand the Cowboys are the premier draw there is out here in television, period.”

Jones continued:

“This is to the Cowboys’ advantage and will be because over the years we’ve had such huge television audience that the ability to flex us and move us around can make a lot of difference,” Jones said. “I’ll be very candid with you. Some of the biggest ratings we’ve ever had have been on Sunday afternoon. And, so, that’s not a bad strategy to put the Cowboys in a potentially lesser slot, i.e. prime time, and have more eyeballs watch the NFL.”

Jones isn’t wrong: the Cowboys are by far the biggest TV draw in the NFL.