Jerry Jones Had Telling Reaction To Garrett Gilbert’s Touchdown

The 2020 NFL season might be looking up for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

The Dallas owner looked pretty happy after new quarterback Garrett Gilbert threw a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ceedee Lamb to put the Cowboys up 10-0 in Sunday’s second quarter. The touchdown was the first of Gilbert’s NFL career.

Just earlier in the week, Dallas named the former Orlando Apollos quarterback as their starter for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. After spending three years on NFL practice squads, Gilbert opted to play for the Alliance of American Football team in 2019 where he thrived.

Cowboys fans rejoiced at seeing a throwing touchdown and NFL Network reporter Jane Slater even saw Jones give a fist pump following the touchdown pass.

Wow! Just saw Jerry Jones do a fist pump. Most excited I’ve seen his suite all season. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 8, 2020

After the first half of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, Jones has plenty to celebrate. The Cowboys jumped out to a 13-0 lead thanks to a great defensive effort against Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers. Pittsburgh narrowed the gap heading into halftime, which should make for an exciting conclusion.

Gilbert’s touchdown to Lamb was strong and decisive which bodes well for Dallas moving forward. It’s possible that the Cowboys might’ve found their quarterback for the rest of the year.

GG to CeeDee for the #DallasCowboys TD! Dallas leads 10-0 in the first half. 📺: #PITvsDAL on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/gU9tHrk7IN — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

Gilbert’s first NFL start came after rookie Ben DiNucci looked lost in last week’s game against Philadelphia. McCarthy opted to go a different direction at quarterback, which looks like the right decision so far.

A Dallas win would keep them in contention in an underperforming NFC East. The Eagles, who are on bye this weekend, lead the division at 3-4-1.

Pittsburgh would remain in first in the AFC North with a win, but would lose their undefeated season.

The Cowboys vs. Steelers game is currently on CBS.