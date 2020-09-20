The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Reaction To The Cowboys’ Epic Win Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones meeting a fan.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with fans prior to the start of the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No one is currently happier than Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which trailed by three scores at halftime, made a game-winning field goal as time expired to top Atlanta, 40-39, in one of the craziest NFL games in recent years.

The game turned when the Cowboys were able to recover an onside kick with less than two minutes to go. All the Falcons had to do was fall on the ball and the game would have essentially been over. Instead, the Falcons’ players shockingly let the ball roll too far and the Cowboys recovered it.

Jones’ reaction to the play has since gone viral on social media:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott deserves the most credit from today’s game, though. Dallas’ franchise quarterback had 468 total yards and 4 touchdowns in the epic win over the Falcons.

Pay the man, Jerry.

Ultimately, everyone in Dallas has to be thrilled right now. An 0-2 start to the season would have been absolutely brutal, especially in Mike McCarthy’s first season.

The Cowboys might not have played well enough to win today, but they got the win, and that’s all that matters.

Dallas will look to go to 2-1 with a win over Seattle next weekend.


