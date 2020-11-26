Video Shows Jerry Jones Reaction To Zack Martin’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense has dealt with several big injuries on offense so far this season, losing both quarterback Dak Prescott and left tackle Tyron Smith for the year. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better on Thanksgiving.

Dallas had a brutal start to Thursday afternoon’s game against Washington injury-wise. The Cowboys have lost both of their starting offensive tackles – Cam Erving and All-Pro Zack Martin – with leg injuries.

Erving is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. Martin, meanwhile, has been ruled out with a calf injury.

The loss of Martin is an especially brutal one. The former Notre Dame star had been moved to right tackle in an attempt to stabilize the team’s offensive line. Martin and the line played well last week in a win at Minnesota.

FOX’s cameras showed Jerry Jones reacting to Martin getting carted off of the field on Thursday evening. Jones’ reaction said it all.

Jerry Jones is not having a great Thanksgiving early #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/6HJjFU412S — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2020

The Cowboys are battling, but it’s tough to stay confident when you keep losing key players to injuries.

Dallas is leading Washington, 10-7, early in the second quarter on Thursday afternoon.

The Thanksgiving game is airing on FOX. The winner of this game will move into first place in the NFC East division.