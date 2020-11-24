The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Big Win On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is a happy man this week.

The Dallas Cowboys remain in the hunt for an NFC East title – and a playoff berth. Dallas upset Minnesota on the road on Sunday, beating the Vikings, 31-28, to stay in the postseason chase.

This was a huge win for the Cowboys, who secured their first victory since Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. Jones appeared on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan this week to discuss the state of his team.

Jones believes the Cowboys’ young players are getting better with every snap. He believes that was very evident on Sunday.

For this win to mean anything for the Cowboys, they have to build on it. Mike McCarthy made that clear on Sunday night.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” McCarthy said postgame. “You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success, and that’s the key to where we are as a team. All three phases played well. This is clearly the most rounded performance, victory we’ve had this year. It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.

“We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

The Cowboys will play for the division lead against Washington on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


