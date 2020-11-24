Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Big Win On Sunday

Jerry Jones is a happy man this week.

The Dallas Cowboys remain in the hunt for an NFC East title – and a playoff berth. Dallas upset Minnesota on the road on Sunday, beating the Vikings, 31-28, to stay in the postseason chase.

This was a huge win for the Cowboys, who secured their first victory since Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. Jones appeared on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan this week to discuss the state of his team.

Jones believes the Cowboys’ young players are getting better with every snap. He believes that was very evident on Sunday.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan “we’re getting better with every snap” says that happens with young guys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 24, 2020

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that defensively they are improving their scheme and technique. Also says offense experiencing the same. Both sides are getting better with competition and repetition — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 24, 2020

For this win to mean anything for the Cowboys, they have to build on it. Mike McCarthy made that clear on Sunday night.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” McCarthy said postgame. “You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success, and that’s the key to where we are as a team. All three phases played well. This is clearly the most rounded performance, victory we’ve had this year. It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.

“We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

The Cowboys will play for the division lead against Washington on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.