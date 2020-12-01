Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Schedule News

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have been dominating the NFL schedule news this week, but they aren’t the only teams affected.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh – which were originally scheduled to play last Thursday, then Sunday, then Tuesday – are now scheduled to play on Wednesday.

The Ravens and the Steelers will kick off at 3:40 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday afternoon. The game is airing on NBC and kicking off in the afternoon due to a previously scheduled Christmas special that evening.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh aren’t the only teams whose schedule has changed, though. The game between the Cowboys and Ravens has also been moved, as has the game between the Steelers and Washington.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to the scheduling news on Tuesday morning.

Jones does not anticipate the following week’s game against the Bengals will be moved, but at this point, it’s not up to him to say.

“Under the circumstances, you can understand why I’m not being definitive,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That’s what’s scheduled. That’s the plan.”

Of course, the plan can change at any moment during this wild 2020 NFL regular season.

But for now, the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Ravens on Tuesday night before taking on the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 13.