Jerry Jones Reacts To The State Of The NFC East

Many people expected the Dallas Cowboys to be in first place in the NFC East after six games, but not in the way things have unfolded.

The division is awful, and so are the Cowboys. Still, despite being 2-4, Dallas sits in first place, one-half game ahead of 1-4-1 Philadelphia. New York and Washington are both 1-5 and one game out of first.

Ever-impatient Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan today and balanced out being optimistic that the NFC East’s ineptitude will allow his team to stay in the race with being pessimistic about how his team has performed.

Simply put, if the Cowboys don’t start improving, and fast, it may not matter how bad the division is.

“I’m not in the feel good mood frankly that we got manna from heaven being in the East. These things have a way of evening out as we go along, and certainly the NFC East is having its challenges right now,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “All of that is a way of not wanting to talk about other teams. When you’re not playing any better than we are, it’s hard for me to basically look to the endgame, which is to win the East, and get excited about the fact that we’re better than anybody. We may be slow, but we’re ahead of you syndrome. We got to get better to have the kind of season that makes sense for us.”

While the major issue for Dallas this year has been defense, the Cowboys’ offense is also going through a crisis. First off, Dak Prescott is out for the season and Andy Dalton looked terrible on Monday.

Additionally, Ezekiel Elliott can’t stop fumbling. Factor in how banged up the team’s offensive line is and there are many reasons to be concerned.

Dallas does get a chance to play Washington and Philadelphia in the next two weeks though, which gives them two shots to beat divisional opponents. Should they do so, they’ll be 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the NFC East.