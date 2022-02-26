Jerry Jones Reacts To $2.4 Million Settlement With Cowboys Cheerleaders

Earlier this month, a report revealed the Dallas Cowboys reached a $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders who accused a former team executive of voyeurism.

According to the report, one of the cheerleaders claimed she saw former Cowboys exec Richard Dalrymple standing behind a partial wall in their locker room. He allegedly extended his phone toward them while they were changing clothes.

After taking nearly two weeks to publicly comment on the matter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally responded to the allegations.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic,” Jones told NBC5 on Friday. A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously.”

Here’s more of what he said:

We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.

Jones clearly believes the organization did a full investigation and found the right result in the end.