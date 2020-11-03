Jerry Jones Reacts To Ben DiNucci’s First NFL Start

Ben DiNucci’s first start in the NFL went the way everyone expected it to, as the James Madison product struggled to move the ball against the Eagles. On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the rookie quarterback.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Cowboys ever since Dak Prescott went down with an ankle injury. Andy Dalton was supposed to take over as the team’s starting quarterback, but he had to miss last Sunday’s game because of a concussion.

Even though Dallas showed some fight on Sunday in Philadelphia, the offense couldn’t put together any long drives with DiNucci under center. He finished the game with 180 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

When asked what he saw from DiNucci during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones didn’t hold back.

Here’s what Jones had to say about DiNucci’s first start, via 247Sports:

“Well, I think that it was a lot for him. I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances. And that’s almost trite. It was, frankly, more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances. But they’ve got a — Philadelphia, if they’re strong anywhere, they can bring the pressure and they can bring some challenges defensively. They did and it was dramatic. And so, it’s tough to win a ballgame like that.”

A seventh-round pick wouldn’t normally be in this position. It’s rare for the first two quarterbacks on a team’s depth chart to go down due to injury around the same time.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their offensive woes will most likely continue this weekend when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It could be another long day for DiNucci if he’s named the starter for Week 9.