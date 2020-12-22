Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys’ Running Back Situation

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t suit up for the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, yet the offense’s rushing attack didn’t miss a beat without the Pro Bowl running back in the lineup.

Dallas gave the bulk of its rushing attempts to Tony Pollard, who had 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The Memphis product also had six receptions for 63 yards.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, was on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team’s current situation at running back. When asked if Elliott is missing Pollard’s burst, he said “I don’t think so, they’re two different backs.”

In addition to that comment, Jones added that Elliott is a “tremendous weapon” for the Cowboys. His hope is that Elliott and Pollard will force a dynamic duo for Mike McCarthy’s offense.

While his optimism is admirable, Jones should be worried about Elliott’s production. He only has 832 rushing yards and 285 receiving yards, which are way below his standards.

Elliott has been so disappointing this season that there are trade rumors surrounding the former first-round pick.

The Cowboys have invested a ton of money in Elliott for the foreseeable future. Jones sounds pleased with his backfield, but deep down we’d have to imagine that he wants to get more production out of Elliott.

We’ll see if Elliott can end the 2020 season on a positive note, as the Cowboys have two games remaining.