Jerry Jones Reacts To Dak Prescott's First Game Back

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott made his return to the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup on Sunday after missing five games with a thumb injury.

Prescott's overall numbers--19-for-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown--were solid, if not spectacular, as the Cowboys leaned on their defense to secure a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

More importantly, it appears the veteran quarterback made it through the game without reinjuring his right thumb, which he had surgery on following Week 1.

Owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott showed "no adverse aspects" after the game.

The Cowboys have to hope Prescott's thumb continues to hold up and his play gets sharper as he reacclimates himself to being on the field.

Dallas has the defense to hang with any team in the league, but in order for the team to maximize its potential, Dak and the offense have to be capable of putting up points.

The Cowboys (5-2) take on the 3-4 Chicago Bears this Sunday.