Jerry Jones Reacts To Facing Dez Bryant Next Week

Prior to the 2018 season, the Dallas Cowboys made the tough decision to release Dez Bryant. While neither side has publicly bashed each other since going separate ways, the former first-round pick will have the chance to get revenge against his old team next week.

Bryant recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He was originally on their practiced squad, but now he’s an official member of their 53-man roster. Two weeks ago, Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Due to their recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Ravens had their next two games postponed. As a result, the Ravens will face the Steelers this Wednesday, and then take on the Cowboys next Monday.

With that Cowboys-Ravens showdown approaching fairly soon, Jerry Jones talked about seeing Bryant on the field for the first time since the 2017 season. He had nothing but praise for the Cowboys’ all-time touchdown receptions leader.

“Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “I couldn’t be happier to see him on the field. Now I’ll be worried because I know how that rascal can go up and get a ball.”

Bryant’s path back to the NFL wasn’t an easy one. He suffered a torn Achilles in 2018 and had to miss the entire 2019 season due to rehab.

It’d be quite the story if Bryant has his first touchdown catch since 2017 come against the Cowboys.