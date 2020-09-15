Jerry Jones Reacts To How Cowboys Handled The National Anthem

Leading up to the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener there was a lot of talk about how the team would handle the national anthem. It turns out that defensive tackle Dontari Poe was the only player to kneel during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Jerry Jones has said in the past that he wants his players to stand for the anthem. However, the Cowboys owner has changed his tone on this topic due to the current movement taking place in the United States.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag,” Jones said prior to the team’s Week 1 matchup. “On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I’ve said earlier, we’ll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward. Move the ball positively forward.”

Since the Cowboys were on national television on Sunday night, Poe’s decision to kneel during the anthem received a ton of attention on social media. Shortly after the game, Jones was asked to share his thoughts on how the team handled the anthem.

Here’s what Jones said, via ProFootballTalk:

“I thought our players, I thought they gave it sensitivity. They showed respect to Poe’s decision there. I think they did show sensitivity to our fans as a team. All in all, I thought our team was very real, very genuine in the way it approached it.”

That’s a classy response from Jones, who has really done a solid job supporting his players over the past few months.

It’ll be interesting to see how Dallas’ home crowd handles the players’ peaceful protest this upcoming weekend.

The Cowboys will host the Falcons on Sunday with limited fan capacity.