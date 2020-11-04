Jerry Jones Reacts To Idea Cowboys Should Tank For Better Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 season as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Through the first half of the NFL season, things have gone in completely the opposite direction. Injuries have devastated the Cowboys this season and the team now sits at 2-6.

Dallas enters Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without its top three options at quarterback. Given the extensive injury report, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if he thought the team should tank for a better draft pick.

Jones scoffed at the idea of tanking, but suggested the team will play younger players.

“Tanking has nothing to do with the performance of a player, the performance of a coach, the performance of getting better, the performance of the things you do to try to win the ballgame in my mind,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Could you make a decision to play a younger player more or a player that you’re going to be pretty firm that you’re going to be going forward with in contract wise than a different situation? And the answer is I can see that. Yeah. I can see that you make sure that you get these guys those reps. The only way to have and get better in the NFL is for reps, and game reps are precious, hard to come by.”

Jones might not be in favor of openly tanking, but the Cowboys might not have to.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will miss his second consecutive game this weekend after he suffered a concussion.

After third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci struggled last week, the Cowboys will reportedly turn to either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush.