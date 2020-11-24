Jerry Jones Reacts To Mike McCarthy Team Meeting Story

The Dallas Cowboys were sleepwalking prior to Week 11, but Mike McCarthy woke his team up this past weekend with one of the most bizarre motivational tactics we’ve ever heard of.

McCarthy gathered his players together at the team hotel’s ballroom on Saturday to share his message for their showdown with the Vikings. He wanted his defense to be physical and put the hammer down on Dalvin Cook. After getting his message across, McCarthy grabbed a sledgehammer and smacked a watermelon in front of his team.

This might be the craziest story of the NFL season, but McCarthy’s weird tactics worked. Dallas looked excellent on Sunday afternoon, defeating Minnesota on the road.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared some hilarious details involving this story. He said that McCarthy forgot how much water was in a watermelon prior to smashing it.

Jones also told the media that McCarthy said the Gulf of Mexico was coming out of the watermelon.

#cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not in the room for the watermelon smashing & but laughed when Mike McCarthy said he forgot how much water was in a watermelon. Jones says he said it felt like the Gulf of Mexico was coming out of it. Didn’t get bill from hotel yet but says “I will” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 24, 2020

If that much water actually came out of the watermelon on Saturday, the Cowboys will probably receive an expensive bill from the hotel.

Jones won’t mind paying the bill if this crushed watermelon inspires Dallas to go out and win the NFC East.

We’ll see the Cowboys take the field on Thursday against the Washington Football Team.