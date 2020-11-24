The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Mike McCarthy Team Meeting Story

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy (L) of the Dallas Cowboys speaks with team owner Jerry Jones prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were sleepwalking prior to Week 11, but Mike McCarthy woke his team up this past weekend with one of the most bizarre motivational tactics we’ve ever heard of.

McCarthy gathered his players together at the team hotel’s ballroom on Saturday to share his message for their showdown with the Vikings. He wanted his defense to be physical and put the hammer down on Dalvin Cook. After getting his message across, McCarthy grabbed a sledgehammer and smacked a watermelon in front of his team.

This might be the craziest story of the NFL season, but McCarthy’s weird tactics worked. Dallas looked excellent on Sunday afternoon, defeating Minnesota on the road.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared some hilarious details involving this story. He said that McCarthy forgot how much water was in a watermelon prior to smashing it.

Jones also told the media that McCarthy said the Gulf of Mexico was coming out of the watermelon.

If that much water actually came out of the watermelon on Saturday, the Cowboys will probably receive an expensive bill from the hotel.

Jones won’t mind paying the bill if this crushed watermelon inspires Dallas to go out and win the NFC East.

We’ll see the Cowboys take the field on Thursday against the Washington Football Team.


