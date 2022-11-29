Jerry Jones Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's Plane Incident

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

This past Sunday, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness."

The timing of this incident was unfortunate to say the least. Beckham is about to start visiting teams to see where he wants to play this season.

While this incident may scare other suitors, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he isn't discouraged by the situation at Miami International Airport.

"His overall team compatibility, his judgement, his behavior is not an issue with him," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "It is with many. It isn't with him."

Jones also said that signing Beckham wouldn't just help the Cowboys for the 2022 season.

"We have to have this year. It’s very important," Jones added. "This year has to be a big part of it … We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we’ve got to have a situation where we can really contribute now."

The Cowboys aren't the only team in the mix for Beckham. The Bills and Giants are expected to pursue him.

Beckham has not played since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February.