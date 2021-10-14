Jerry Jones Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Breakout Season

The Dallas Cowboys defense has improved this year for a number of reasons, but few are bigger than the incredible breakout season of second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs’ boss, owner Jerry Jones, commented today on his recent success. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones praised Diggs for his incredible ball skills. He credited him for having “that antenna” which gives him skills like a receiver.

“He has that antenna up and has those skills… has a great inner clock and skill that the ball is his, a receiver skill. He exhibits that,” Jones said.

Diggs has used those skills well. He current leads the NFL with six interceptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, along with 10 passes defended in just five games.

All three marks lead the NFL.

Trevon Diggs was one of the few bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys defense during their frustrating 2020 season. As a rookie, he had three interceptions, 14 passes defended, 58 tackles and one forced fumble.

While impressive stats for a rookie in 12 games, they pale in comparison to what he’s doing now. Diggs is on pace for a historic season at cornerback. Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors almost feel like a given. Defensive Player of the Year isn’t out of the question either.

If the Cowboys defense does lift them to the NFC East title, Trevon Diggs will have played a huge part in that.