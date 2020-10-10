Jerry Jones Reacts To Tyron Smith’s Season-Ending Injury

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys received some tough news about one of the team’s best players.

Reports emerged suggesting the Cowboys were considering shutting down left tackle Tyron Smith for the season. Smith, one of the best offensive lineman in the league, was deal with a neck injury.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that report was accurate. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to ESPN’s Ed Werder that Smith will be shut down for the season.

“Mike McCarthy says it is official that Tyron Smith will have season-ending neck surgery next week for what he described as a correctable problem,” Werder said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about losing his star left tackle. Here’s what he had to say, via Dallas Morning News:

“Tyron has done any and everything he could possibly do with his condition to play. And as witnessed by the fact he had 88 snaps last week. So, he’s doing everything he can do. The facts are that he’s a 10-year veteran, and this surgery at this time, not after the season, but at this particular time is important for the rest of his career. And that’s paramount to the fact that he’s obviously playing because it’s nerve type sensitivity that is involved here, gets, creates — stinger type, if you remember the term of nerve in your neck and shoulder area and that’s the area we’re talking about. But the bottom line is we all agree that he should have the surgery, which will put him out for the rest of the year.”

Unfortunately, losing Smith was just the latest bout of bad news for the Cowboys.

Fellow star offensive lineman La’el Collins is also likely down for the year as he deals with an injury.

Despite sitting at just 1-3 on the season, Dallas is just a half game out of first place. The NFC East has been a disaster this year, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading the division at a meager 1-2-1.