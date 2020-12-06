Jerry Jones Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is out for the season with a brutal leg injury, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is still making an impact on his team.

The Cowboys quarterback is fully underway with his rehabilitation process. He’s apparently been impressing his teammates and coaches with his work ethic.

Prescott is unsurprisingly attacking his rehab process at 100 percent.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very impressed, both by Prescott’s work ethic and his positive mindset.

“Boy, that’s telling as to how his mind is and how he approaches his work and having those positive gains,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “Every day, as early as you can, you need a victory. That’s very effective, a victory. I know a lot of people say I get up and I get my workout in, and I may get my ass kicked the entire rest of the day, but I won one right there, and that starts me off right. So finding those little victories, and, boy, it tells you the mind game that he’s having to work through to get his rehab in. He’s got all the goals and positives there are in the world. But it just goes back to the guy in the mirror. That’s where you want to win, right there, with him. He’s the difference.”

The Cowboys are 3-8 on the season, but they should get Prescott back in 2021.

Dallas is scheduled to take on Baltimore on Tuesday night.