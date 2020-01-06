We’ve known for a while now that Jason Garrett is not being brought back as the Cowboys head coach. But going into today we did not have any official word from owner Jerry Jones to that effect.

That’s now changed, as Jones has just released an official statement on Garrett.

In a statement shared with the media, Jones announced that the Cowboys would not seek a contract extension with Garrett.

He expressed his gratitude to Garrett for his years of service and praised him for his contributions to the team and the locker room culture.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

Garrett took over as the Cowboys head coach in the middle of the 2010 season, and went 5-3 down the stretch before earning the job on a permanent basis.

He had just one losing season in Dallas, but missed the playoffs six times in nine full seasons with the team. Garrett leaves Dallas as the second-longest tenured coach in Cowboys history and the longest of Jones’ ownership of the team.

Now that he’s officially unemployed, there are a wide variety of options open to Garrett. He can seek another head coaching job, a coordinator or positional job, or take some time off.

But despite how his time ended in Dallas, this probably isn’t the last we’ve heard of Jason Garrett in NFL circles.